You Must Do This In New York State Every 6 Years

Among the incredible amount of responsibilities we have as parents, the need to find the proper car seat is right near the top of the list. However, here in New York State, what are the laws and which kids need car seats?

We have four kids at home. All of them are under 7 years old and we have multiple car seats for each car! I am not that old. However, I am old enough to remember a time when kids just sat in the backseat or, in some cases, on mom or dad's lap on a road trip!! Times have changed and we know more about safety.

There are specific laws for specific ages when it comes to restraints and car seats here in the Empire State. What are the rules and what kids should have a car seat?

Yes. New York State law requires that all children under the age of 2 must ride in a rear-facing car seat

all children under the age of 4 ride in child safety seats

all children ride in child restraint systems until their 8th birthday

The worst part, for us, is that the car seats expire! Before our youngest grows up, we will have to replace the old with new.

According to Pampers.com:

If car seats have an expiration date, what is it? Every car seat brand is different, but many manufacturers set an expiration date of six years. Therefore, you shouldn’t use or buy a car seat that’s older than six years, or one past the date specified on your particular model.

14 Things You'll Always Find In A Typical Buffalo Home Gallery Credit: Brett Alan