Are These Actually Banned In New York State?

The summer will be here soon and across New York State, we are looking forward to camping, boating and backyard cookouts!

The snow might finally be over, for now, and the sunshine and warmer air has taken over! The spring is now actually here in the Empire State.

But as we watch the grass grow in our yards, and wait for summer break to get here for the kids, it is time to take inventory of the things we will need this summer.

Camping Season Is HERE

While many of us prefer to camp when it is warmer, some campgrounds have been open all year. But for the vast majority of New York State campers, the weather is a big factor in when and where they camp.

There are many places to camp in New York State. In fact, according to one report, "New York State has a large number of campgrounds, with over 8,555 campsites within the New York State Parks system and over 13,250 campsites across the entire state".

Fuel For Cooking

There are few things as satisfying, and delicious, as food made on a campfire! However, for many campers they choose to go a different route and use a propane grill or stove or smoker to when they make their breakfast, lunch and dinner.

You most likely have seen the larger propane tanks that are on most gas grills. But what happens to the little camp stove propane tanks when they are empty? Can you refill them?

STOP! Never Refill These Tanks

While they are small and you might burn through them quickly, you should NEVER try to refill a small propane tank. The U.S. Department of Transportation notes that: "The public is cautioned to never refill DOT 39 cylinders, i.e., 1 lb., cylinders used for camping. DOT 39 cylinders, of any size, are strictly non-refillable. Hazmat incidents involving refilled DOT 39 cylinders have occurred, including one fatality".

What Can I Do When My Small Propane Tank Is Empty?

Across New York State, just about every town, county and city has some sort of hazardous waste collection site and date. For many of the counties, these happen in the spring and summer. For others, it means making an appointment for drop off at various waste pickup events.

Keep in mind, some of these hazardous waste collections involve some sort of fee. In the future, some states are going to ban these types of propane bottles.