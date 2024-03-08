Buy A Historical Tank For $30,000 from Buffalo
There are some of the craziest things that you can buy on Facebook Marketplace. How cool would this one be. I am not sure what you would do with it, or put it for that matter, but this could be pretty sweet.
For a cool $30,000 you can have this baby on Facebook Marketplace. You can see some of the pictures below!
1943 Tank (Lvt-4) lvt-4
1943 LVT-4, 7 Cylinder Rotary Continental Aircraft Engine, needs to be rebuilt haven’t tried starting it. Tracks, transmission and clutch move freely. $30,000 obo open to trades.
As they say 'one man's trash is another man's treasure'.
There were 3 things that we found on Facebook Marketplace in Buffalo that we thought 'wouldn't that be sweet to have'. Definitely check with your significant other LOL
1st.
The beer can kegarator. Only 75 bucks!!! Not too bad.
2nd.
$3,650. The Outdoor Sauna is clutch if you have the room.
3. The Terdrop Trailer. Maybe a little expensive at first glance, but super cool. $9,000.
BONUS: Would you ever take someone else's mounted deer heads? 250 bucks a piece in Alden.
What is the craziest thing that you have ever bought off of Facebook Marketplace? Whatever you do: make sure that you double check so that you don't get scammed.
