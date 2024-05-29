This Hulu Movie Is All About Buffalo, New York

A member of the Bills Mafia stumbled upon a hidden gem of a movie over the weekend, and it’s all about Buffalo. In fact, it’s even in the title!

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

Listen to Clay & Company, Every Weekday Morning On 106.5 WYRK

The movie may have come out in 2019, but there are still a ton of references to the Bills Mafia and the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen had only been on the team for a year at that point, but the hype was growing once again behind the Bills, as we all believe this is our Super Bowl team.

Read More: Movie Filmed In Buffalo, New York Will Premiere In Theaters

The movie is called Buffaloed, starring Zoey Deutch, Jai Courtney, and Judy Greer. The movie is about a homegrown hustler who decides to be a debt collector in an effort to escape her own money problems and her hometown, which is of course: Buffalo, New York.

You can take a look at the trailer below.

So it looks like Peg Dahl, played by Zoey Deutch, had some sort of scheme going where she tried to scalp Bills tickets, and I think we’ve ran into at least one instance like that where we almost got tricked by a scalper.

My favorite line in the trailer is: “I wouldn’t screw you over. I’m a Bills fan!”

It’s also really cool to see all the Buffalo landmarks throughout the trailer and the film.

If you’re looking for something new to watch on Hulu, your next movie may be Buffaloed!

5 Creepy Movies That Were Filmed In Western New York Fire up the TV, microwave some popcorn, grab someone you can scream with, and enjoy these 5 creepy movies that were filmed in Western New York. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Top Summer Movies From 2002 In Western New York Whether you went to the Galleria with your best friends, FLIX with your parents, or the Transit Drive-In with your date, chances are you spent some time in a Western New York movie theatre in the summer of 2002 and saw one of these summer box office smashes. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter