New Buffalo Pizza Place Has Near Perfect Google Review Rating

Buffalo is a foodie town. This city prides itself on amazing local food, which is basically all we have to enjoy from January through March, outside of a Bills playoff game or a Sabres game, which usually involves wings, pizza, and other Buffalo foods while watching said games.

When it comes to pizza, Buffalo truly is one of the most underrated cities for pizza in the country.

New York, Chicago, Detroit, New Haven, etc. -- these are the places which have become famous for their pizza styles, but Buffalo should also be in the discussion. Buffalo style pizza is slightly thicker than New York with extra cheese, sweeter tomato sauce and cup-and-char pepperoni.

Buffalo does have its fair share of New York style pizza places, however, and one of them is making waves in the city over the past 15-16 months, since they opened.

Believe it or not, they have a near perfect rating on Google reviews (4.9 out of 5.0). To put that into perspective, that's extremely rare and difficult to pull off.

It's called Extra Extra Pizza and it's located on West Utica Street on Buffalo's west side. They opened last summer and have since made huge impressions with locals.

Even Buffalo Eats, which highlights and reviews local restaurants, praised Extra Extra Pizza in the Google reviews -- calling them one of the best pizzerias in Buffalo and also has a great wine list.

They serve New York style pizza, along with Sicilian slices, which are not as common in Buffalo but proves there's a market for it.

Other great New York pizza places include Joe's and Ferro's Famous Pizza, which happens to be Josh Allen's favorite pizza place in Western New York.

It looks like we have another contender for one of the best pizza places in Buffalo. Western New York is very spoiled for amazing pizzerias.

