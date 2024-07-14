There will be no more coupon flipping after Thanksgiving dinner. The Buffalo News' parent company announced that they will not be printing anymore on major holidays.

Lee Enterprises, who bought the Buffalo News back in 2020, sent out an email last week saying that the employees will be enjoying their families during the holidays and that there will be no more physical paper being printed on major holidays:

But the Buffalo Newspaper Guild, the union that represents the paper’s journalists, said in a tweet that the move was simply a cost cutting measure. “Our parent company has decided to stop printing on major holidays to save $$$ o printing and delivery costs, simple,” the guild said. “[Lee Enterprises] shouldn’t peddle fiction to our readers and subscribers.” The Buffalo News will not publish a print edition on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas, according to the paper’s website", according to WBFO.com.

The Buffalo News is now being printed outside of New York State

The Buffalo News had already moved out of the Buffalo News building in downtown Buffalo by the KeyBank Center. The editorial division relocated to Larkinville in October of last year.

The move will displace 160 employees.

Specifically, the printing operations are moving to Cleveland, Ohio. What does that mean for your paper delivery at home? Don't worry. The paper delivery will not be affected.

The Buffalo News was founded by Ed Butler in 1880. When it first started it was just a Sunday morning paper. As of 2020, it is now owned by Lee Enterprises.