Buffalo, New York TV Anchor Featured On Episode Of Yellowstone

Fans of the popular television show "Yellowstone" in the Buffalo, New York area may have spotted a familiar face in the most recent episode.

"Yellowstone" is currently in it's fifth season on the Paramount network and is one of the best shows to portray the western/cowboy lifestyle in a long time. While there have been many great story lines within the show since it started, this season's focus on the future of the Yellowstone ranch is the best.

I loved watching the show for the incredible scenic views and the daily interactions and workings of a cattle ranch. Even the commercials are right on brand!

However, I did a double take when I was watching this week's episode (Season 5-Episode 14) when they showed a news broadcast that featured an anchor from Buffalo, NY.

Lia Lando is a television anchor on WKBW, Channel 7 in Buffalo, New York and you can see her in the most recent "Yellowstone" episode "Give The World Away". Lando is part of the newscast that mentions an update in to the investigation of John Dutton's death right around the 3 minute mark of the current episode.

Although there have been many twists and turns along the way, this current season is captivating and I can't wait to see how it all turns out! Will the ranch be saved? Will the land be given back to Montana or the First Nation residents who are trying to get their hands on it? Regardless of the ending, it is neat to see someone from Western New York on the show!