BREAKING: 5 Buffalo Break Out of Enclosure in Buffalo, New York

There is a heard of bison that got out of their enclosure and are running wild in Western New York.

There were 5 bison that got scared and ran through their enclosure. 2 were found in a nearby pasture, but 3 more are still on the loose.

People on social media seem to know who the man is that own the bison. The owner is a man named Charlie and one person who knows him commented "they are not wild. He had them as pets with his other animals. They are used to people... Just clearly scared in this video"

Apparently, they were running down 86 around Sherman, New York. Check out this video that Jacob Alicea posted.

If you see the Bison, you can call the owner Charlie Sorce at 716-640-0032, or the sheriff’s department can be reached at 716-753-2131.

What is the difference between a buffalo and a bison?

it’s not difficult to distinguish between them, especially if you focus on the three H’s: home, hump, and horns. Buffalo do not roam. Buffalo tend to have large horns. Buffalo tend to have large horns—some have reached more than 6 feet (1.8 meters)—with very pronounced arcs. The horns of bison, however, are much shorter and sharper", according to Britannica.com.

Also, Bison only have one hump.