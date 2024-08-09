Buffalo Bills Attempt To Pronounce Rochester Towns

The Buffalo Bills have spent a few weeks in the Rochester area lately. They've lived there, but can they talk like they're from there?

WNY town names are hard to pronounce

People who travel a lot know what this feels like. This is why guys almost never ask for directions. It never fails that there's a city or a street that the locals have been saying all of their lives that sounds nothing like it looks on the map. Then you try to do your best and immediately they know - you're not from around there.

Take some of these hard-to-pronounce names in the Buffalo area as examples. Heck, there are even some Western New Yorkers who struggle with some of those names.

The Buffalo Bills attempt to pronounce towns near Rochester

Huge props to Mike Catalana from WHAM in Rochester and Buffalo Plus on YouTube who used his time for interviewing Buffalo Bills players to ask them if they know how to pronounce some of the more "unique" town names around the area.

The town names that they had to pronounce were:

Irondequoit

Canandaigua

Honeoye

Some of the players who gave it their best shot were Dorian Williams, Reid Ferguson, KJ Hamler, Khalil Shakir, and Mack Hollins. While it seems easy for those of us who have lived in the Western New York area, you have to give them credit. They tried, and some of them were actually pretty close (except for Hamler's "Canadian Goose" guess for Canadaigua, but he redeemed himself with Honeoye).

12 WNY Words That Out-Of-Towners Struggle To Pronounce Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

10 Of The Most Mispronounced Towns In New York State These towns are truly a round of verbal acrobatics. Check out 10 of the most difficult to pronounce towns in New York state. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye via Canva Image