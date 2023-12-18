When you meet a Western New Yorker, there are some things you simply should not say. For example, nobody wants to hear about Tom Brady…ever, but there are some other words that would be wise to avoid.

Merriam-Webster just announced their 2023 Word Of The Year, and some people were shocked by the results and how it came about.

The 2023 Word of the Year is authentic, which means it is “not false or copied, it is genuine and real.” According to Merriam-Webster, the word was thoughtfully selected because it is getting more difficult to separate fact from fiction, due to manipulated images, convincing deep fakes, and artificial intelligence…you have probably wondered at some point this year if you were looking at an authentic version of something.

It’s a word that yes, may be used more often nowadays, but the reason behind it just makes your skin crawl….it’s just crazy to see how advanced technology is now. What else can it do?

There’s a few other words that hold the same kind of effect in Western New York, and maybe after some further consideration, they should be banned.

Take a look at the 13 most hated words in Western New York.

13 Words That Should Be Banned In Buffalo, New York

I think we can all agree that cancer is a word that nobody wants to hear, regardless of where you go, and hopefully there comes a day when cancer no longer seems like a death sentence, but rather a day where we have a cure for it.

But as we brave this winter season, try not to get triggered by this year’s accumulated snow.

