BREAKING: Prices May Skyrocket In New York State

A strike has gotten started that may have an impact on the prices of goods here in New York State.

A strike that started early on October 1st may have a long lasting impact on the supply chain as well IF the parties can not come to some sort of agreements soon. This is a vital time of the year as we get ready for the holiday shopping season and the last quarter of 2024.

Thousands of workers walked off the job on Tuesday and are on the picket line in an effort to get better working conditions and wages.

According to multiple reports and posts on "X", formerly Twitter:

The strike is going to halt the movement of goods and supplies from Maine to Texas according to some reports. Will we feel the impact right away? It may take a day or two or a week. However, the daily costs for the strike is massive! This is the first time these workers have gone on strike since the 1970's.