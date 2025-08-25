Homeowners are getting worried after reports of these deadly insects killing all of the plants in New York State.

Does anybody remember the ash tree infection that was happening all over Western New York? People would have old ash trees that were taken over by insects and they were killed so quickly where now people are calling exterminating companies to protect their trees. The same thing is actually happening to boxwood plants across Western New York right now. There is a certain moth that is eating the plants and, within days, can completely kill a boxwood. The boxwood is a very popular plant that people have in their homes across Western New York, and we recently just got notification from a couple of nurseries around the area that are saying that this is one of the worst years ever for the boxwood moth. We just had our spray done, but we lost a couple before we could get it done.

Here is how you can tell if your boxwoods are affected by the moths.

Prevention, early detection, and timely treatment are essential to controlling this pest and preserving your investment. An infestation can devastate an average-sized boxwood in just a few days.

Watch for these signs of infestation:

Chewed or missing leaves

Yellowing or browning foliage

Green caterpillars with black stripes

Webbing on or inside the plant

Small, round pellets of frass (insect excrement)

Now we sprayed our plants ourselves with the solution that you can buy online, so it's relatively cheap and easy, but it should be done to make sure because the boxwoods are not cheap plants in Western New York. Some varieties can go for almost $100 at certain nurseries.