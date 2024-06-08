Body Cameras In Use At New York State Stores

When you shop this weekend in New York State, don't be surprised if you see a store associate wearing a body camera!

The way stores look at security has changed so much recently as there are more creative thieves robbing stores and, in some cases, some very organized theft schemes are being used.

But is it an invasion of privacy or just a good way to keep people and property safe? It seems that many are divided on the issue.

According to some reports, TJ Maxx is already using body cameras in some locations.

WSPA.com reports that: "The body cameras have been rolled out at select stores...and that... the move was made to “de-escalate incidents, deter crime, and demonstrate to our Associates and customers that we take safety in our stores seriously.”

As far as retail theft in New York State, New York State Governor, Kathy Hochul is focused on taking action.

There are cameras everywhere these days. However, thieves are getting bold and some say that the current laws are not strict enough and that there is no fear of any consequences.