“Blizzard Boxes” Coming To These New York State Towns

For those who grew up in New York State, there are two seasons; construction and winter. Winter is almost here and the weather can change hour to hour. Being next to the Great Lakes, Western New York knows all too well how the snow can fly and pile up in an instant.

The Blizzard of 2023 taught us so many things that city and county officials are trying to use to get ready for the next big storm. More than 40 people lost their life during the blizzard that blew in on Christmas weekend in 2022 and there are efforts underway to make sure that doesn't happen again.

But beyond the work to clear streets and keep the roads clear for emergency personnel, there are organizations that are working ahead to help feed and clothe those who need it the most. Hunger is a big issue all year and the winter months and snowstorms take the biggest toll.

FeedMore WNY is working to make sure that there is enough food ready to help when they are called. FeedMore is creating Blizzard Boxes, which contain non-perishable food items such as peanut butter, fruits and vegetables, water bottles and tuna fish. The hope is that people can use this food to survive a storm until they have access to better meals. The boxes will be distributed to homebound individuals as well as police and fire stations.

The extended forecast is calling for the snow to be heavier than usual this fall and winter. With the constant threat for lake effect snow to move in, there really is no telling how much we can get. You can get ready and help FeedMore WNY on their mission as well.

