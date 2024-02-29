Black Bears Spotted On The Prowl In Western New York

Spring is almost officially here in Western New York. However, aside from a day or two this week, it has felt like spring lately around Buffalo. In fact, Buffalo set a record high temperature on Tuesday!

This winter has been lack luster to say the least for most areas in New York State. While we did see a significant lake effect snow event early in the season, the end of February has been very mild and feels more like April! Good news for those who like sunshine and warmer temps. Bad news for those who love snow.

But the change in temperatures is not only nice for humans, animals like bears that normally are more active in the spring are back on the prowl and looking for something to eat.

In a recent post on the "Be Neighborly Springville Area" Facebook page, it was reported that a bear was searching for something to eat in the West Valley area.

Multiple people in the surrounding areas commented with similar photos and videos and it is another reminder to be careful with your trash and bird feeders and to eliminate the things that attract bears to your neighborhood.

Last spring and summer, there were many reports of bears showing up in more residential than rural areas around parts of New York State.

The Orchard Park Police have issued a warning on their Facebook page after another bear was spotted roaming near Cole Rd in the Town of Orchard Park.

This comes just days after the video below was sent to us of a bear caught on a trail camera near Eden, NY. This was just a day or two after a massive bear was seen in the Alden-Marilla area.

The New York State DEC advises all of us not to feed the bears. This is particularly important for those who are camping in a public area. The bears get used to the easy meals and become more and more brave. This could lead to a dangerous interaction with humans and, in some cases, could lead to officials having to euthanize a bear. Be smart around wildlife and respect the fact that they are just that - wild animals.