Bird Flew 1500+ Miles To Find His Owner In New York

This bird had so much love for his owner that it traveled over 1500+ miles to be reunited once again!

Though the backstory as to how it happened is pretty unbelievable.

A woman out in Tonawanda called into the WYRK morning show, Clay & Company, to share the story as to how she ended up finding this pigeon.

“Monday, I came home from work and we’re in the backyard, grilling, making dinner, and this pigeon showed up in our yard,” she said.

“We noticed he had two little bands on his legs.”

This Tonawanda resident thought it was odd that the pigeon appeared to be tagged, so she took a few photos of the bird and showed her grandkids the pigeon. They left some water out for the pigeon, and then they turned in for the night.

However, the next morning, the woman found the pigeon perched in the same spot!

“I thought it was odd,” she said. “I kept taking pictures until I was able to piece together a name and a phone number on one of the bands.”

“So I called it,” she told us, and while the area code indicated that the phone number was from Missouri, the gentleman happened to reside in Western New York.

“He was very confused, [but] he came out to pick up the bird,” the woman told us.

When the gentleman got there to retrieve the bird, he immediately recognized it: that was the pigeon he sold to a friend of his in Denver, Colorado – over two years ago.

The pigeon must have flown all the way back to Buffalo to rehome itself back here.

Think about it: that means the bird traveled over 1500 miles from Denver, CO to Buffalo, NY just to make it back to its home.

All to be reunited with his previous owner.

You can hear the full story below!

I guess it goes to show you that even those that move out of the Buffalo area always manage to find their way home!

