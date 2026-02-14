There is a suite that at the Buffalo Bills games called the 'I Love NY Hospitality Suite' and New York State taxpayers pay for it, almost every single time. Something that cost taxpayers between $9,000 and $30,000 A GAME!

How much does the suite cost at Buffalo Bills games?

The suite can cost up to $20,000 a game.

It is recorded who gets a ticket on who gets to go into the suite for a Buffalo Bills game. There is a list that you can see and it is very organized with the guests name, where they work and who they are a guest of.

Who uses the New York State box?

The Governor had gone to a couple of games this season alone. When she was asked why she went, Hochul said that she gave money to charity that was worth the ticket amount.

According to a new report published by Empire State Development, following a Freedom of Information Law request by WGRZ, over 140 people who used the suite, from WGRZ.

Why do the taxpayers even have a box for entertainment at Buffalo Bills games?

To "develop relationships with companies in support of furthering economic development", is the reason even though that certainly sounds like that is an excuse. I am sure that there is quite a bit of relationships that need to be upheld, like any business, but does New York State really need a SUITE in order to do that? Seems very overboard. Not to mention that New York State is not exactly getting a discount or bargains from companies that they work with--in fact, they are paying top dollar.