Beware This Price Change In New York State

There is a price increase that is coming soon that some in New York State are starting to prepare for. The countdown is on as the price will jump as of July 14th.

As the summer of 2024 rolls on, all eyes are starting to focus on the next Presidential election. November will be here soon and there may be some substantial changes to things between now and then.

As we wait to see what happens with things like inflation and interest rates, people continue to find ways to save and cut costs. The price for a stamp is going up and it may change the way you pay bills or send correspondence.

According to multiple reports, the new price will jump 5 cents. Stamps will sell for 73 cents beginning July 14th. Other postage costs are going up too, including postcard and metered letter rates.

As far as how stamps are made, the United States Postal Service posted a recent video that shows a behind the scenes look.

I still think that it is impressive, in 2024, that we can send something from New York State all the way across the country to places like California or Washington, for less than a dollar! I understand that paying bills online is more convenient. However, I am still sending checks to some of my creditors and utility companies. The jump in price is not changing my way of doing things, just yet. It may just be the time involved in writing checks, putting them in an envelope and dropping them in a mailbox.