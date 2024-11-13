BEWARE This NEW Danger In New York State

The typical fall weather has been anything but typical and there are areas in New York State that are in dire need of precipitation.

The forecast for this week is calling for a brief cool down with more warm temps and not much rain after that. However, this is November and anything can change.

But seeing that Autumn is here, and the leaves have fallen, there is a new fear that has popped up and New York State is offering advice.

While most of us are trying to keep up with leaves with mowers, mulchers and blowers, there are some residents who may want to use anything but these items to moves leaves.

According to at least one report, "Fire hazards. Hot engines, engine sparks, and flammable vapors don’t mix".

But beyond the threat of fires related to sparks on leaves, New York State is VERY CLEAR about the law pertaining to burning leaves.

On the New York State DEC website, it is noted that "It is illegal to burn leaves anywhere in New York State".

There have been some mornings with frost. However, this certainly is not a typical fall in New York State. There are some who fear that the warm Great Lakes may cause a busy lake effect snow season when the real cold weather comes back to the Empire State.