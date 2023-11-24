CDC Warns About These Fruits In New York State

Thanksgiving week is here and there is word this week that some fruits are being looked at as a listeria outbreak has occurred in the United States.

The CDC is keeping an eye on this one and has issued a recall on three popular fruits you may see at stores this time of the year. So far, there have been cases of listeria in seven states and the fear is that it will grow.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses.

Listeria seems to affect people in different ways and the shocking part is that it may take up to two months to detect!

A person with listeriosis usually has fever and muscle aches, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

We seem to eat a lot of fruit around the holidays. It is worth a check the CDC site just to be sure. We are all more germ-aware since the COVID outbreak a couple of years ago. Some say we have become germaphobes. However, it never hurts to be cautious.

The 7 Best Winter Tools For New York State Homes Gallery Credit: Clay Moden