Best 18 Winter Proposal Spots In Western New York

Love is in the air in Western New York, and if you are looking for something serious, this may be the best place to find it.

Just last year, Buffalo was named the best city for singles in the country, according to a report from LendingTree. However, it looks like the available singles are coupling up in Western New York.

According to a report from WGRZ, marriage licenses are on the rise at City Hall.

In 2022, the city issued a total of 2,196 marriage licenses, which was the highest point out of the last 30 years. This year, the record is in sight once again, and it looks like we’re going to top it.

WGRZ reports, “With two months to go, the number from the city clerk’s office reads right about 1,913 customers [as of November 16] and counting.” With over a month of the year left, you can predict that we will most likely break that record this year.

And if you’re planning to get engaged during the winter months, you may be wondering where some of the best places are for your proposal.

Fortunately, the Buffalo subReddit has spoken!

Take a look at the best engagement spots for the winter in Western New York.

It’s not surprising to see the Botanical Gardens listed on the top. They are always an incredible place to go in Western New York, and during the wintertime, the snow covers it so beautifully.

Engagement season is typically between November through February, according to a report from earlier this year, so you may want to consider these when you’re brainstorming some romantic winter places around Western New York.

