The small game hunting season is in full swing here in New York State! From Buffalo to Albany and everywhere in between, hunters are heading into the woods and enjoying the fresh snowfall while chasing their favorite small game. While doing some research on New York State laws regarding small game hunting, I discovered that there’s one squirrel species you might be overlooking and the DEC has some clear rules about it.

Sunday Squirrel Hunts After the Bills Game

I remember the days when we were kids, grabbing our gear for a Sunday afternoon squirrel hunt right after the Bills game. Win or lose, we always had something to look forward to once the sun got low. We’d load up our shotguns or .22 rifles and head into our favorite patch of woods, watching squirrels scatter from tree to tree as the snow fell around us.

We never had much success, but the fun was in being outside in the cold weather, fresh snow, and that peaceful feeling you get as the woods quiet down for the night.

What Squirrel Hunting Really Tastes Like

I still enjoy squirrel hunting, though I haven’t gone in years. For those wondering, squirrel has a unique flavor, and growing up, we usually fried the back legs. It’s surprisingly tasty with the right cook at the stove. It’s one of those “don’t knock it till you try it” moments. For generations, squirrel was dinner across rural America, and many families lived off the land that way.

The Species You Can Hunt Anytime in New York

As I dug deeper into the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s small game laws, one thing stood out: there are no restrictions on hunting red squirrels. And honestly, it makes perfect sense. Red squirrels are everywhere and if you deer hunt, you already know how annoying they can be. They chatter, warn the woods, and sometimes sit there staring at you like they own the place.

But according to the DEC, you can hunt red squirrels with no limit.

Why Red Squirrels Are Such a Problem

Even though I’ve hunted plenty of small game, I’ve never actually harvested a red squirrel or tasted one. I assume they’re similar to gray squirrels, but I’ve never taken one while hunting. Annoying in the woods? Absolutely. But around the house? They can be downright destructive.

We once had a camper on our property, and a red squirrel decided it would make the perfect home. It tore up wiring, insulation, and created an unbelievable mess. After trying everything to keep it out, we finally had to move the camper altogether. They’ve also chewed through a couple of my hunting blinds over the years. For such a small animal, they cause big problems.

Enjoy the Outdoors This Season

If you’re heading out over the next few weeks, enjoy the outdoors and everything New York State has to offer. I’ve said it before, but it’s true that New York is blessed with incredible natural beauty and countless places to hunt. The DEC does a solid job keeping wildlife populations balanced and making sure our hunting traditions stay strong for future generations.

A Great Way to Introduce Kids to Hunting

Squirrel hunting is one of the best ways to introduce kids to the sport. There are plenty of squirrels around, they’re challenging to hunt, and it’s a perfect way to spend a snowy Sunday afternoon once the homework and chores are done.

Get out there, enjoy the woods, and make some memories. Hunting small game is more than a tradition, it’s a way to connect with nature, family, and the simple joys of being outside in Western New York.