Ahh, there’s something so satisfying about digging a quarter out of your car’s cup holder and knowing instantly if you’ve won money from a scratch-off ticket.

Fanboy30, Flickr Fanboy30, Flickr loading...

Instead of waiting for a huge drawing that has a low chance of winning, you can literally find out if you’ve won or lost on a scratch-off within seconds.

So many fans of playing scratch-offs just pick ones with the snazziest name or the highest grand prize. Don’t do that! There’s a better way to pick which scratch-off game you should play from the New York State lottery - look at their odds of winning.

Be Careful About Which Scratch-Offs You Buy From The NY Lotto

What many people don’t realize before they pick up a scratch-off is that different games have different numbers of prizes still available.

The scratch-off ticket you just bought at the convenience store may only have one or two prizes left to win. Some of them don’t have any prizes left at all, but New York State hasn’t pulled them from stores yet!

Your best strategy is to buy the scratch-off that has the highest odds of winning, based on the number of prizes that are still available.

But how do you know which games those are?

Getty Images/Canva Getty Images/Canva loading...

The NY Lottery Lists The Odds Of Winning For All Of Their Scratch-Off Games

Right on the New York State Lottery website, you can look at the odds for every scratch-off game currently available.

Each game lists the amount of each cash prize, the number of those prizes still available to win, and the odds of winning percentage for each.

Unfortunately, making sense of all of that data the NY Lotto provides can be confusing.

If your math skills aren’t the sharpest (like so many of us), it’s frustrating to comb through every single scratch-off game trying to figure out which one we should take a chance with.

Here Are The Top Ten NY Lotto Scratch-Off Games To Buy In February 2024

Thankfully, a company called LottoEdge took the time to analyze all of those numbers and broke down which NY Lotto scratch-offs have the highest chance of you winning some money.

Get our free mobile app

Instead of wasting your hard-earned money buying a scratch-off ticket you have no chance of winning, check out these ten New York State lottery games that LottoEdge says will give you the best shot of walking away with some cash.