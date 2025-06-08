The warm weather is here, and if you're thinking about having some lunch or dinner outside, these places will hit the spot for you.

Western New York doesn't get enough credit for the incredible weather in the summer. It's absolutely perfect. We get plenty of sun, and the temperature is nearly perfect. It's not too hot, and not nearly as cold as most people who don't live here imagine. The only problem with it is that it only lasts about 3 or 4 months of the year. So when we do get it, we want to take advantage of it.

That means, when it's time to choose a table to eat at, if they offer you patio dining, you have to take them up on it.

What makes a perfect patio?

Just saying that you have outdoor seating isn't the same as having a great patio. While you want to soak up the sun, you need to have shade to escape it too. Picture a perfect breeze and people walking by. You don't want to just sit in an alley or stare at a wall. You want there to be views. Whether that's a view of the sidewalk or a beautiful sunset that's settling behind the lake, there should be something that is pleasing to look at.

And last, but not least, you can't be forgotten. Sitting on a patio for lunch is great, but not if it takes forever to get your food or drinks. Sometimes it feels like you're on a deserted island instead of a patio.

If you're looking for some great patio dining, we've got it for you. Check out some of these places with great rooftop or traditional patios here in Western New York.