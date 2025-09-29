If you want a hotel that is great for families, has good service, and the best view in New York State, this is it! We took a road trip and ended up in Lake Placid, New York, and found the Crowne Plaza by IHG! Imagine waking up to the most perfect sunrise over the Adirondack Mountains while enjoying a cup of coffee and breathing in the cool, refreshing mountain air!

When you travel with kids, and we have four under the age of 9, you need to take every added bonus that you can. The place you stay is a game-changer and can set the tone for the rest of the trip. With kids, you need a pool; first and foremost. It doesn't matter if it is an indoor or outdoor (depending on the season), but a pool is a must! You also want to find a place that has adjoining rooms and reasonable prices. It can be a challenge, but not impossible.

We typically like to stay at Whiteface Lodge just outside of Lake Placid. It is my favorite hotel/resort in all of New York State. However, the weekend we were traveling, availability was limited and expensive. We chose to stay at The Crowne Plaza Lake Placid, and from the moment we arrived, we knew we had found a gem for the family to enjoy. The pool, the huge dining area, and proximity to "downtown" Lake Placid were spot on. However, the view from our rooms was off the charts good. My photos don't really do it justice. But check out a few of the rainbow pictures and sunrise photos that I was able to get.