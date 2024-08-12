Beloved, Iconic Bar Demolished in Western New York

This bar in Western New York that holds so many good times and memories was demolished over the weekend in front of tons of locals.

The Marilla Grill, a restaurant that has been a landmark in Marilla for 162 years and this past weekend it was demolished. The Grill had been around for ages and it closed its doors in 2015 and since there had been a 'for sale' sign on the property before it got knocked down. There was a little bit of a crowd that watched as the building came down.

What is going to go there now?

Rumor has it that the Veteran's Memorial will expand into that land where the Marilla Grill once sat.

It is fun to see everyone look back and tell stories about their old stomping grounds. Where is the bar that used to be your 'home base' when you were growing up? Where was your favorite bar to go to? Odds are that it is not there anymore or has changed names and owners. It is not easy being a bar or restaurant owner in New York State, so for the people that take a chance and open these establishments that help us create all of these memories that will last a lifetime--THANK YOU!