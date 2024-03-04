What Does It Take To Become A New York State Trooper?

If you've ever dreamed of becoming a New York State Trooper, the deadline to apply is coming soon.

The New York State Police are some of the most respected police officers in the country. So what does it take to become one?

What are the requirements to become a Trooper?

Before you even apply to take the entrance exam, you should be aware that there are some requirements to be a trooper. According to the New York State Police website, they include:

Must be a citizen of the United States and be at least 20 years old by date of application, once applications become available.

Must not have reached their 35th birthday by the date of application, once applications become available. The maximum age may be extended one year for each year of full-time active military duty - up to a maximum of 7 years.

Have a high school graduate or equivalency diploma, at time of application. College credits are required to be processed

There are also additional requirements for hearing and vision and one that knocks a lot of people out of contention - a policy on tattoos.

You have to pass the entrance exam

Once you've met the qualifications of becoming a trooper, you have to pass an entrance exam. It is a two-hour test that consists of 150 multiple-choice questions. The questions are designed to measure cognitive abilities, along with behavioral characteristics and attitudes.

You have to pass a physical evaluation

If you receive a passing grade on your test, you will be called to take a physical evaluation. That consists of three physical tests - pushups, situps, and a 1.5 mile run. The requirements for passing or failing these tests are based on sex and age. you can see them here.

Then you'll have to pass a psychological evaluation and physical

If you make it through the entrance exam and pass the physical evaluation, you could be offered a conditional appointment as a trooper. It's conditional on a passing grade of a psychological evaluation and a physical. Then you will go through a background check.

Think you have what it takes?

Do you think you have what it takes to become a trooper? Don't wait. The last date to accept applications is coming up on Monday, March 4th.

