This Unbelivable #1 Ranked Beach in All of New York State
Where is the best beach in New York State? This is the #1 answer that everyone should go check out and vacation to.
Not too shocking, though, it is in one of the richest parts of New York State. Cooper's Beach was ranked as the #2 beach in America and the #1 in New York State.
Cooper's Beach
268 Meadow Ln, Southampton, NY 11968
Coopers Beach, which sits on the south shore of Long Island, New York, ranked No. 2 on Dr. Beach's list of the 10 Best Beaches list for 2024, according to Travel and Leisure.
The list is pretty impressive, but there are about 50 pieces of data that are analyzed for each beach and here is what some of the most important ones are:
- water temperature
- how soft the sand is
- the size of waves
- the views
- public access
Predicted First Frost Dates Around Western New York
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says that Western New York’s first frost will arrive in the area soon.
Gallery Credit: Old Farmer's Almanac/Canva