This Unbelivable #1 Ranked Beach in All of New York State

Where is the best beach in New York State? This is the #1 answer that everyone should go check out and vacation to.

Not too shocking, though, it is in one of the richest parts of New York State. Cooper's Beach was ranked as the #2 beach in America and the #1 in New York State.

Cooper's Beach

268 Meadow Ln, Southampton, NY 11968

Coopers Beach, which sits on the south shore of Long Island, New York, ranked No. 2 on Dr. Beach's list of the 10 Best Beaches list for 2024, according to Travel and Leisure.

The list is pretty impressive, but there are about 50 pieces of data that are analyzed for each beach and here is what some of the most important ones are:

water temperature

how soft the sand is

the size of waves

the views

public access