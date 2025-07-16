There is a new alert that has been posted and impacts those who live below grade in portions of New York State.

The weather has been interesting to say the least. This summer, we have seen just about everything from hot and humid, to cool and wet!

But the latest round of heavy rain that moved through the New York State area has brought in floods that are causing a serious issue.

According to reports, there is a warning for those in New York City who live in basement and lower level apartments!

In a post on "X", formerly Twitter, it was noted that: "Flooding can be deadly and often strikes with little or no warning. Streets, basements, and below-grade spaces can fill with water in minutes".

The forecast in New York City called for heavy rains overnight Monday and to start Tuesday.

This alert is a great reminder to all of us to have a plan IF there is a flash flood warning or flood threat. Listen for the warnings and keep valuable documents and other items in a waterproof container or safe and NEVER drive through a flooded area or road.