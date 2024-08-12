New York Teachers Want These Banned From School

School is right around the corner, and many people have already started doing their back to school shopping. This year, you probably have included a list of items on your shopping list that are familiar to you by now: Kleenex, pencils, paper, notebooks, markers, etc.

However, there is one item you may buy this year for the last time, as several teachers are calling for this item to be banned from school.

That item is the book cover.

Book covers can express a lot of personality, and there are so many cool designs for the stretchy book covers at local retail stores around New York state. While the covers may look neat, they actually can cause the textbook quite a bit of damage.

Stretchy book covers may look cool and protect hardbacks from food stains or cover scratches, but they can actually damage the binding of a book. Several teachers in New York school systems have outlawed stretchy book covers in their class to prevent binding damage on their textbooks, so they can be used for years to come.

Instead, a brown paper bag book cover is a great alternative.

Learning how to cover a book with a brown paper bag takes some skill and practice, but once you get the hang of it, it becomes very easy to do. Then, you get the creativity of decorating your book cover however you would like!

Plus, you get to reuse those brown bags you get from Tops or Wegmans.

You can find out how to make yours here. One day, that may be all we can use.

