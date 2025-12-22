Avalanche Reported, Causes Panic in New York State

An avalanche happened in New York State and now officials are going to be doing some safety checks to make sure everything is safe before going back in the area.

The hardest and most difficult run at the ski resort, Holiday Valley, caused a lot of panic when people heard that The Wall had a snow slide. According to Holiday Valley in Ellicottville, it is not the first time that it has happened.

Resort officials say the snow slide occurred on a double black diamond trail known as The Wall. While the incident may sound unusual for Western New York, a spokesperson for Holiday Valley says this is not the first time the resort has experienced a snow slide. The resort says The Wall will likely reopen later this month once conditions allow and safety checks are complete.

It is important to note that even though the incident happened, it only has affected The Wall trail, a double black diamond. The chair lifts and other trails on the resort are very groomed and open to skiers and snowboarders. Holiday Valley is very much open.

Holiday Valley is the premiere ski resort in Western New York. People from all over come and stay in Ellicottville to have a weekend in Holiday Valley. Even if you are not a skier or a snowboarder, Holiday Valley is pretty fun all year long. They have some fun things to do during the warmer months such as the roller coaster through the woods, the ropes course, or gem mining. Not to mention the beer and wine festival and jazz festivals that they both host.