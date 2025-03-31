As we get ready for spring and Easter break in schools, families across New York State are anxious to hit the road! The road trip season is almost here and there are thousands of drivers that will violate an important law.

The winter seemed to last forever this year and cabin fever was at an all time high! Fingers crossed, we have moved away from that and the month of April will b be sunny and warm!

After you get the car packed up and the reservations for the hotel made, take some time to consider the laws that are now in place in New York State.

At Least 400,000 VIOLATED This In New York State

According to reports, many drivers, hundreds of thousands of them, violated New York's work zone speed laws. In various zones, cameras were set up to catch those going too fast. So far more than 400-thousand drivers have been cited for speeding.

Besides a hefty fine that comes with getting caught, you have to ask yourself if speeding in a work zone is worth the risk of killing someone. The people who work in these areas want to get home to their families as well at the end of the day.

This may be a good time to remember the "move over law" in New York State as well.

"The Move Over Law applies to both sides of the roadway, not just the shoulder on the right".

If you need a few ideas for that family getaway and you plan to stay in New York State, confirm the list that was posted last year from I Love NY!