Another Scary Abduction Happened in Cheektowaga, New York

Another bizarre story of another woman getting kidnapped in Western New York.

The Cheektowaga Police released a story that said there was a case of a woman getting abducted and forced to make a cash withdrawal at the Galleria Mall.

I am not sure why, but it seems like there are tons of stories of ladies warning other women on social media about abduction attempts in Western New York and it rarely or never gets talked about in the media unless it actually happens. On Facebook, there are tons of women who post about feeling like they are getting followed, specifically at local malls.