Another Massive Beef Recall In New York State

There is another recall that pertains to ground beef here in New York State. According to reports, as much as 58,000 pounds have been recalled.

It is that time of the year that we are trying to get on a regular routine and schedule for family dinners and there is a great chance that you have a Taco Tuesday planned? Check the reports before you use the beef in your refrigerator or freezer.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced the recall of approximately 58,281 pounds of raw ground beef produced by American Foods Group and business operator Green Bay Dressed Beef.

