Another Big Chain Closing Stores Abruptly in New York State

There's going to be more stores closing as we head into 2025. New York State has 222 locations.

They are going to close about 700 stores and some of those in New York State. The company reported that they lost 100 million dollars. Between people leasing cars more and online shopping options, it has been harder for brick-and-mortar stores.

And while Advance Auto Parts is looking to consolidate their distribution centers to operate 13 large facilities by 2026, the company is also planning to open 60 market hub locations by mid-2027. The company did not specify how many jobs would be affected as a result of the store closures when reached by the USA TODAY Network. As of Oct. 5, 2024, the company has 4,781 stores, having closed 29 locations so far this year and opened 23, the report states", according to the DemocratandChronicle.com.

There seems to be so many other auto parts stores that keep on popping up all over. In New York State, O'Reilly's Auto Parts and Auto Zone locations have increased in 2024.

NEXT: Wendy's announced that they are closing a ton of restaurants before the end of 2024. In the next month you are going to see a lot of Wendy's shut down.