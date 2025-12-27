Thanks to a recent settlement, some Amazon customers in New York State may be receiving a check, just in time for the holidays.

Christmas and Hanukkah have arrived, and people across New York State have been busy enjoying time with family, shopping, and traveling. With kids out of school and families gathering together, the holiday season is in full swing. As we wind down 2025 and look ahead to the new year, there may be a little added financial bonus coming your way, so be sure to check your mailbox for an Amazon settlement check.

"People who signed up for Prime membership through what’s called “challenged enrollment flows” between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, or unsuccessfully tried to cancel their Amazon Prime membership during that time period".

Inflation, Gas Prices, and the Cost of Living in New York

Economists continue to talk about inflation and the ongoing concern over high prices. One thing I always find interesting is the wide variation in gas prices from town to town, and sometimes even from one corner to the next. Recently, prices have ranged anywhere from $3.20 down to $2.98 per gallon.

Gas prices often feel like a real-time indicator of where the economy stands. I still remember the COVID era, when gas prices dipped below a dollar per gallon on reservations in parts of Western New York. Those days feel like a lifetime ago.

Looking Ahead to the New Year: Saving and Reducing Debt

As we prepare to enter a new year, many people are asking an important question: Are you concerned about your finances? Have you thought ahead about how you plan to save money or reduce debt in the coming year?

The good news is that there are many resources available to help improve your financial situation. From debt-reduction programs to budgeting tools, options exist for families at every income level.

College Savings Options for Families in New York State

If you have kids at home, there are also several excellent college savings plans available. Like many families, we’re trying to save for our children’s future, and I often think back to my own childhood when college savings felt like nothing more than a dream.

Thankfully, today there are more affordable options that can help families get started, even small contributions can help jumpstart savings for your children’s future.

Final Thoughts as 2025 Comes to a Close

As the year comes to an end, I hope you have a joyful and healthy New Year — and that Santa Claus treated you well! Be sure to keep an eye out for your Amazon settlement check.

Additionally, if you are a military veteran or active-duty service member, you may also want to watch for a warrior dividend or other government-issued payments. Some people could even see additional stimulus or tariff-related checks arriving in the new year.

A little extra help can go a long way as we step into 2026.