We've got a lot of really great places to eat on the waterfront. Does this one have the best sunset view?

We're continuing the alphabet challenge this week with the letter J, and we've got a brand new list of restaurants that you're going to want to check out.

The Alphabet Challenge

The Alphabet Challenge is something I started doing with my wife, my cousin, and her husband as a way to choose our next monthly night out. We started at the famous "Anchor Bar" in Buffalo. We hadn't been there for a while and wanted to check it out again. So while we were there, we started talking about other places that we'd never been to or hadn't been to in a long time, and decided that we wanted to check some of them off. The easiest way to do it was to go through the alphabet. Each new night out would be at a restaurant whose name started with the next letter in the alphabet.

It made it really easy to choose our next place, and to finally force ourselves to try out that restaurant that we had always heard so much about. We are currently up to the letter 'W' in our Alphabet Challenge with my wife.

For the last couple of weeks, I've been trying to help make it a little easier for you to do it too. I've been asking people what their favorite restaurants that begin with certain letters are. This week, we are up to the letter J.

The best sunset view in Western New York?

One of the names that popped up in your suggestions of restaurants that begin with the letter J was Johnson's Landing. It's right there on the lake on the other side of Route 5. You can either dine inside, on their outdoor patio, or on their rooftop deck. I have to admit, it's got a really great view of Lake Erie from up there. The food is great, the service is great, and I really suggest you think about adding this one to your list if you're playing along with your own Alphabet Challenge.

Other highly suggested restaurants included Joey's Place in Tonawanda, and JP Fitzgerald's in Hamburg.

The Best Restaurants In WNY That Start With The Letter 'J' (in no particular order):