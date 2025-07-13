Looking for a meal that is going to impress someone? If it's for a date or a business partner, this place is one of Western New York's favorite restaurants.

The Alphabet Challenge

We have been doing something called the Alphabet Challenge. The goal is to try new restaurants and to go back to some old favorites that we haven't been to in a while. The way we do it is to start at a restaurant that begins with the letter A. Although, I suppose you could start at any letter you like. Then, while you're at dinner, you pick a date and another restaurant for the next time you go out that follows the letter you are on alphabetically. So if you're up to "George's Hot Dog Stand" one week, the next week you go out, you'd choose a restaurant that begins with an H for the following week. We call it the Alphabet Challenge, and we've really loved it. It made it really easy to try out new places.

We are up to the letter H in the Alphabet challenge

I've been asking you for your suggestions over the last couple of weeks to find out what your favorite restaurants are, and this week, I did the same on our Facebook page. I am a huge fan of Hat Trix Bar & Grill on Camp Road in Hamburg. Their food is great, the drinks are cold, the people are awesome, and they even do karaoke on Friday nights. I was glad to see that one come up in the suggestions.

One of the most suggested "H" restaurants, though, was easily Hutch's Restaurant on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo near Gates Circle. This was the one that we chose as our H for our own Alphabet Challenge, and it certainly didn't disappoint. The drinks were perfect, the service was impeccable, and the steak was amazing. It's not cheap, but it's worth every penny if you can make it there for a special occasion. This is easy to recommend to anyone who wants a nice meal.

Want to see some of the other suggestions people gave for restaurants that begin with the letter H? Here's a list with links to their webpages:

Hutch’s Restaurant - 1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo NY

Hat Trix Bar & Grill - 4690 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075

Hofbrauhaus - 190 Scott St, Buffalo, NY 14204

Hydraulic Hearth - 716 Swan St, Buffalo, NY 14210

Hideaway Grille - 399 Division St, North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Hilltop Restaurant & Bar - 4206 Lake Ave, Lockport, NY 14094

Hoover’s Restaurant - 6035 Ward Rd, Sanborn, NY 14132

Hide-A-Way Restaurant - 2597 NY-394, Steamburg, NY 14783

House Of Charm - 517 Washington St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Hillview Restaurant - 6135 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043

Hoak’s Lakeshore Restaurant - 4100 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY 14075

Holland Hotel - 61 N Main St, Holland, NY 14080

Holland Willows - 177 Savage Rd, Holland, NY 14080

Hearth + Press - 665 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14203