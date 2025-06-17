Every single public school in New York state will be giving students off for this last holiday before the school year ends.

There have been a lot of changes and new holidays and days off added to many New York State school districts this year. Every student in public schools in New York state will be getting off this week for another holiday. This Thursday is Juneteenth and it is a federal holiday with a lot of people not having to go to work and no students will be attending school. Juneteenth is the important holiday that recognizes the end of slavery in the United States of America that is a recognized across all of the states.

There have been a lot of parents that have been vocal this year because they are trying to make the school year end sooner than the end of June. This year there are many districts in New York state that are not going to finish the school year up until the week of 4th of July. With the addition of a lot of brand new holidays and new New York State regulations regarding snow days the school year seems to be getting later and later into June. Some parents have even suggested that the kids go back mid-august so that way they can get out of school sooner.

A lot of Catholic schools in New York state actually have their graduation ceremonies take place in May for the seniors. As a parent would you rather have the kids get out of school earlier in May or early June or the end of June and continue to go back after Labor Day?