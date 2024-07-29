ALERT! This Nasty Virus Is Back New York State

Officials in portions of New York State are reporting that there has been an uptick in the amount of confirmed cases of a nasty virus.

The summer is here and most people are spending time outdoors. Whether it is a backyard picnic, or camping and hiking, there are so many fun things to do when summer hits the Empire State. However, there are some dangers that you need to be aware of.

Remember the West Nile virus? It has not gone away. In fact, there are some places that it has become a large concern.

According to a series of reports, West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in portions of New York State.

People in the Rockland County area are being urged to protect themselves against mosquitoes. The latest state data shows insects with the West Nile Virus have been discovered in that area as well as all five boroughs of New York City.

IN Rockland County, Clarkstown and Ramapo have the largest amount of confirmed cases of West Nile detected.

The other concern this summer for the New York State Health Department is the amount of rabid animals. In a post on "X" (Twitter) it was noted that rabies has been found in all New York State counties!

Be smart and be safe this summer. If you are outdoors, take the proper precautions and the rest of the summer will be worry free!