ALERT: Postal Employee Robbed In The Western New York Southtowns

The Town of Hamburg Police have issued a post on Facebook regarding a robbery that took place on Friday.

According to neighbors, there were multiple police in the area searching for the suspect around lunchtime on Friday.

In the post, the Town of Hamburg Police stated that: "The Town of Hamburg Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred on today's date at approximately 11:00 am on Mckinley Pw near Newton Rd. The victim was a U.S. Postal Worker. The suspect did display a knife during the incident".

We spoke with residents in the area as the investigation began and one woman told us that she was warned to lock doors. The resident sells flowers outside her home and the Town of Hamburg Police encouraged her to remove the cash bin and be vigilant.

If you have any information, contact the Town of Hamburg Police.

"Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity they may observe at or near any USPS mailboxes".