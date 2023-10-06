Alcohol is Banned in These 6 New York State Towns

There are towns in Western New York that do NOT allow alcohol AT ALL, at any time. Alcohol is banned in these dry towns in New York State.

Take a look at this below!

New York State does not allow the sale of alcohol before 10 AM at bars and restaurants, unless they have applied for a special-use permit.

Why can you only buy alcohol at certain times on Sunday in New York State?

The law is definitely evolving and allowing people to drink earlier and earlier. According to NABCA:

The background behind these rules has a complex past that is also older than the American culture. Economic benefits, public health and safety concerns, and the separation of church and state play key roles in government decisions on the Sunday sales of alcoholic beverages

When can you buy alcohol on Sunday in New York State?

According to the New York State website, here are the hours that you can buy alcohol in New York State. Recently, the times have changed and instead of buying alcohol on Sundays at NOON, they have dropped the hours to 10 AM.

Here is when you CAN buy alcohol in New York State:

Restaurant, Bars and Taverns

Here are the hours you can buy alcohol: Weekdays: 8:00 AM - 4:00 AM Sundays: 10:00 AM - 4:00 AM Christmas Day: Normal hours apply

Grocery and Convenience Stores

Weekdays: 24 open hours

Sundays: 12:00 AM - 3:00 AM; 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Christmas Day: Normal hours apply

Liquor and Wine Stores

Weekdays: 8:00 AM - 12:00 AM

Sunday: 12:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Christmas Day: Normal hours apply