Thanksgiving break isn’t far away, and considering that more people are flying than they have in years, it’s best to be prepared.

Missed, delayed and canceled flights come with the territory of frequent fliers, but become even more common the more crowded our local airports become during the holiday season. If you don’t take the necessary precautions, your air travel experience could quickly become a mess.

The bad news is that scam artists and criminals are taking note of this, and have a tactic they’ve been using to target desperate and stressed passengers whose flights have been delayed or canceled.

What should you do if you need to protect yourself this holiday season? Here’s what Thanksgiving travelers need to know.

Travelers On Canceled Or Delayed Flights Are A Target For Scammers

No matter how prepared you might be, you may find yourself waiting around for hours in the airport because of circumstances out of your control.

Naturally, a stranded passenger's first inclination is to call the airline directly to try and book a new flight by searching the name of the airline on the Internet and calling the number that pops up on their search results sp they can rebook with a customer service representative.

Don’t do that. Here’s why…

AAA Warns Of Phone Number Travel Scam

AAA warns that a scam specifically targeting air travelers who search for an airline’s phone number online after their flight has been canceled or delayed is running rampant.

By posting fake phone numbers that mislead customers into thinking they are calling an airline, criminals have been leading vulnerable victims to an unrelated third party. These phony representatives may ask for a credit card number to pay a “service fee” or price difference between flights - often up to hundreds of dollars.

What To Do Instead If Your Flight Gets Canceled Or Delayed In New York State

Don’t worry! Instead of falling victim to this sham, AAA suggests that you keep calm and do the following when your flight gets delayed or canceled:

If you’re already at the airport, speak with a gate agent in person or use the airline’s app.

If you prefer to call the airline directly, use the toll-free number that appears on their website.

Before you head out for your trip, download the airline’s app and save their toll-free number in your phone’s contacts.

Remember, an airline will never charge you for a canceled or delayed flight, so if anyone you call tells you otherwise, they’re a fraud.

As annoying as the situation may be, try to keep your cool, and don’t let one of these phone number frauds take advantage of you during an already maddening situation this holiday season.