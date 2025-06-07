There is a big problem going on at Walmart in Western New York. The Walmart just south of Buffalo in Fredonia, New York is closed right now. Reportedly, they had a power outage on Tuesday night and they had to kick everyone out.

As of Wednesday morning at 9 AM, the Fredonia, New York Walmart is still closed. The Walmart is still telling employees to report to work as things need to be done still. So, if you were thinking because it was closed that you cannot go to work, you can. We called the Walmart to see the status and they said there is certainly no time frame on when the Walmart will become open again.

Customers are concerned about the food going back in the fridges and freezers if there is no power.

UPDATE: Wednesday 6/4 as of 7:30am the store is still closed! National grid is working on what they can but the job was bigger than expected, according to Klairann on Facebook.