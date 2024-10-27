Well, that's ironic. The big Abercrombie & Fitch news is that the former CEO was charged with sex trafficking.

At the same time, they are gearing up for more stores making a comeback.

Abercrombie & Fitch is making a comeback and they are opening up another store in Western New York. A new store will be opening up in Cheektowaga, New York at the Galleria Mall on November 1. The brand is on a mission to grow the business to $5 billion and they are opening up stores after they closed some in 2021.

The news comes at the same time that the former CEO was on trial for crimes.

Mike Jeffries was the CEO of Abercrombie during the most popular era of the brand. He currently has an ankle monitor on:

The 16-count indictment was unveiled on Tuesday by federal prosecutors in Brooklyn a decade after Jeffries left the retailer he built over 22 years into a popular clothing brand known for sexually charged marketing. It followed a BBC investigation and proposed class action lawsuit accusing Jeffries of baiting young men with the prospect of modeling jobs to lure them into traveling around the world so they could be sexually abused", according to Reuters