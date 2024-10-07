A Warning From New York State About These Lights

There may not be a better time to enjoy New York State than in the fall. However, this is the time of the year when a unique law comes in to play.

The forecast for the next few days, and the extended forecast for much of New York, is calling for almost perfect conditions with cooler nights and mornings and warm, sunny days! The leaves are changing and the wildlife is on the move around the clock.

This is the time of the year that hunters are in search of big game like deer and bear. Both of which are pretty active in the early evening and morning. There is a law on the books here in New York State that deals directly with a certain light that some use to light up fields and portions of the woods and forests after dark.

Did you know? There are laws on the books regarding the use of spotlights in vehicles. Most of the laws pertain to the use of lights when firearms are in the vehicle. However, there are portions of the law that refer to location and proximity to homes and dwellings.

When the sun goes down, some hop in the truck and head to local field to see if there are any large bucks that are wandering out for an evening snack. New York State is pretty clear on what the laws are when it comes to using a spotlight.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation:

You may use lights to observe deer and bear under the following conditions: You are not within 500 feet of a home or farm building, unless you have permission from the owner or lessee.

While in or on a motor vehicle and operating a light and no person has a firearm or bow unless:

the firearm is taken down or the bow is unstrung, or

the firearm is securely fastened in a case, or

the firearm is locked in the trunk of the vehicle, or

the firearm is a handgun.