A Million Families Getting Checks From New York State

There is some good financial news for at least one million families here in New York State and it will be arriving soon.

The summer of 2024 will be known for at least two main things; being hot and being expensive. Everything costs significantly more these days and we are trying to get relief from both the heat and inflationary prices.

But New York State is watching and intends to help some of the families that are struggling the most in the form of a check.

In a recent report, it was revealed that New York State will be sending checks to one million families with children. Governor Kathy Hochul says low and moderate income families will receive up to $300 for each child!

In a post on "X", formerly Twitter, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul stated that: "Checks are now on the way to New Yorkers who receive the Empire State Child Credit! I know firsthand how expensive raising kids can be. We’re putting money back in the pockets of over a million New Yorkers, and we won't stop working to make life more affordable for families".

This is some great news and the families who qualify won't need to do anything to apply. The money will help offset the costs of shopping for schools supplies and such. A recent report that I read noted that the average family will spend over $600 on back-to-school shopping. It is getting tough to get the things kids need and families who are trying to balance it all will get some aid soon.