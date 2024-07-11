A Limit of Alcohol in Personal Homes in New York State?

How much liquor do you have in your liquor cabinet right now?

What is the limit of booze that you can have inside of your home if you live in New York State?

There is no limit as to how much you can buy at a liquor store in New York State. A liquor store or a grocery store can sell you as much booze as you would like.

New York State Liquor Limit?

As of right now, there are no laws on how much alcohol you can have INSIDE of your home in New York State, but there are other places where there is a limit and you can held accountable.

There is a wild story in India where someone had too much booze inside of their house.

"The Delhi High Court quashed a case against a man who had stored 132 bottles of liquor (107.2 litres), on the grounds that there were 6 adults (over 25- legal drinking age in Delhi) in the family so the permissible limit was 162 litres.

Justice Subramonium Prasad made the observation while overruling the FIR registered against a Delhi resident for illicit storage of alcohol in his house. Read on to know more about the case", according to the TimesofIndia.com.