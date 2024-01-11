Major Amount of Tickets Issued From Speeding Cameras on 90

New York State Thruway issued more than 130,000 tickets from speeding cameras through November 22.

According to Spectrum, some of the notices were because drivers were speeding more than 130 miles per hour.

New York State will have speeding cameras not only the the New York State Thruway but also on several surrounding highways in New York City for work zones.

The initiatives went into effect with a few cameras earlier this year to help keep workers safer in work zones. The threshold is 10 miles per hour over the limit; that's when the cameras will detect 'speeding'. If you get 'caught' by one of the cameras speeding, you will get the ticket via mail within 14 days. Here is what the fines are currently as of 2024:

First Violation: $50 fine

$50 fine Second Violation : $75 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

: $75 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation Third and Subsequent Violations: $100 fine if within an 18-month period of first violation

A total of 30 speed violation monitoring programs are positioned in work zones – 20 on NYSDOT maintained roads, and 10 on the Thruway. These are mobile units and the locations change weekly. Under the program, all vehicles detected violating the posted speed limit within a work zone by over an established threshold will be fined", according to Jessica Mazurowski, the Public Information Officer for the NYS Thruway Authority.

We have personally seen someone with a ticket from New York State from one of these cameras. It took about a week to get to their house after the camera had caught them speeding. On the ticket are clear pictures of different angles of the car, the location where they were speeding, and what the actual speed limit should be.

The work zones where drivers will be automatically fined for speeding vary and rotate, but one should assume if there is a work zone there may be a speeding camera. New York Vehicle & Traffic Law § 1180-E allows for automated speed monitoring in certain construction zones around the state. The program, which is a joint effort by the State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the Thruway Authority (NYSTA), will last for five years.

The NYSDOT and the NYSTA may impose a fine on the registered owner of a vehicle speeding in a work zone on a controlled access highway.

In addition to the 30 cameras mentioned by the Thruway Authority, here is a list of other work zone speeding cameras that are up on the New York State website.

When is it considered speeding by the camera? According to NYC.gov:

DOT takes a number of steps in order to avoid erroneously issuing Notices of Liability. The camera equipment is evaluated daily, so that DOT can be sure the radar is collecting precise and accurate measurements. In addition, motorists do not receive a ticket unless they exceed the speed limit by more than ten miles per hour. The technology used by the system distinguishes between speeding vehicles and nearby vehicles, and will not issue a ticket if it is unclear which vehicle is exceeding the speed limit by more than ten miles per hour.