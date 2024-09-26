$800 Checks On The Way to Homeowners in New York State

New York State have begun sending out checks to eligible homeowners in September.

The New York State STAR checks have started being sent out. In 2023, the average check was nearly $800. Make sure you are signed up. If you need any help on how to sign up or to double check if you are signed up, see below:

We began issuing STAR credits to eligible homeowners in your school district on August 29. If we have the information necessary to issue your STAR credit and you are eligible, you can expect to receive your credit before your school tax due date. We will send you a letter if you are ineligible or if we do not have the information necessary to issue your STAR credit. To see if we have issued your credit, visit the Property Tax Credit Lookup. We update the lookup daily as credits are issued. To have your STAR credit direct deposited into your bank account, enroll in STAR Credit Direct Deposit at least seven days before we begin issuing credits in your area. If you enroll in direct deposit after your credit has been processed, you will receive your credit as a check this year. In future years, you will receive your STAR benefit by direct deposit as long as you remain eligible", according to the New York State website.

You have a FREE check coming from New York State if you are a homeowner and have not received one yet. However, you HAVE TO make sure you sign up by the end of 2024.

The average check statewide in 2023 was $778 for the Basic STAR rebate and $1,407 for Enhanced STAR. The State has started sending out basic STAR and Enhanced STAR checks and if you HAVE NOT received one, and are eligible, don't worry you didn't miss out.

How do I get signed up to receive the STAR check from New York State?

You must sign up for the program otherwise, you will not get a check. You can do it online or by phone. You have to register BEFORE December 31, 2024 and, according to the State, they say a check will be cut within 30 days. Here is where to enter your information.

What is the difference between the basic STAR check from New York State and the Enhanced STAR check? How do I get the ENCHANCED STAR Check?

The Basic STAR exemption is available to all eligible homeowners with incomes below $250,000, regardless of the owners’ age.

Check out the other criteria here on the New York State website.

You might already have your STAR benefits that automatically come off of your tax bill. Check the New York State website or your local town if you have any questions.

New Biomonitoring Survey From New York State Gallery Credit: Clay Moden